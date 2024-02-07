Swiss National Bank Sells 77,445 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,445 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Yum China worth $53,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

