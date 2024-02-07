Swiss National Bank Sells 80,900 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Zoom Video Communications worth $53,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $137,930.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,175.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,713 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

