Swiss National Bank Sells 85,700 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Targa Resources worth $59,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.