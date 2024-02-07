Swiss National Bank Sells 86,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Entergy worth $62,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETR opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.11.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Entergy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

