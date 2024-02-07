Swiss National Bank Sells 89,500 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Xylem worth $70,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE XYL opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

