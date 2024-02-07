Swiss National Bank Sells 97,900 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Brown & Brown worth $54,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

