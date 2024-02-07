Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of PPL worth $55,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,639,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,600,000 after purchasing an additional 910,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

PPL opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

View Our Latest Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.