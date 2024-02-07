Swiss National Bank Trims Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of CenterPoint Energy worth $54,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after purchasing an additional 527,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,431,000 after purchasing an additional 449,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after purchasing an additional 316,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

