Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of CGI worth $70,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CGI by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $116.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

