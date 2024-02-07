Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Yum China worth $53,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

