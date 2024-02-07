Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Albemarle worth $64,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.16.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.46. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

