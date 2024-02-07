Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of FirstEnergy worth $59,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

