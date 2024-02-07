Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SYM has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Symbotic Trading Down 23.6 %

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,306 shares of company stock worth $24,187,258. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.