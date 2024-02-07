Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.32) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.32). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.32), with a volume of 215,764 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 424. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The firm has a market cap of £549.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59.
About Tarsus Group
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
