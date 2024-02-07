TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

