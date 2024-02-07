The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.20.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

