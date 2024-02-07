The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $70,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,262 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,742,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 791.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 893,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,718 shares of company stock valued at $26,604,904. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.