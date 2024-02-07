The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Reduced by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,094,000 after purchasing an additional 418,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

