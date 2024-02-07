The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

