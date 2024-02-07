The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,290.00

Shares of The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,290 ($16.17) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($15.87). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.17), with a volume of 8,065 shares.

The Vitec Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £596.66 million and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,290 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About The Vitec Group

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

