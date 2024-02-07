The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,830.93

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,830.93 ($22.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,833 ($22.98). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,832.50 ($22.97), with a volume of 448,417 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,157.50 ($27.05).
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
