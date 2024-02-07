Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $112.84 and a 1 year high of $152.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.53.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

