Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.17% of Tilly’s worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tilly’s by 62.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,237,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,676,609.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,676,609.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 460,130 shares of company stock worth $3,496,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Roth Mkm lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

