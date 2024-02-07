Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 478,870 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.76% of Tractor Supply worth $168,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $233.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

