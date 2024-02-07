Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stephens from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $270.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

