TransAlta Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.10.

TransAlta stock opened at C$9.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$9.24 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Insiders sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

