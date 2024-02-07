Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.30

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.30 and traded as high as C$13.84. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$13.75, with a volume of 187,319 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCL.A shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on Transcontinental
Transcontinental Stock Performance
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.