Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.09.

NYSE UBER opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

