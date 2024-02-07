UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

