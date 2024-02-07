Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Ulta Beauty worth $63,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 219.0% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $502.00 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.06.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

