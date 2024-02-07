Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UE opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,255,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,701,000 after acquiring an additional 272,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

