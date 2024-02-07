Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $137.83 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

