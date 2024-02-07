Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 71,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter.

VOX opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

