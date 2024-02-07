Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

