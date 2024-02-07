Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Trimmed by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $513.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.