Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stock Position Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 321,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 149,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $95.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

