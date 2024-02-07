Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Ventas worth $54,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 18.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $780,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $2,863,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 41,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4,513.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

