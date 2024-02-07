Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.62

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.62 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 62.66 ($0.79). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 950,924 shares.

Vertu Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £219.99 million, a PE ratio of 930.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.62.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertu Motors

In related news, insider David Crane acquired 13,040 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £8,867.20 ($11,115.96). Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.