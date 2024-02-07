Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,250 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after buying an additional 171,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

