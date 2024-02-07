Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Unity Software in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on U. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Unity Software Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE U opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,732 shares of company stock worth $13,989,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

