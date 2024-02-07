Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

