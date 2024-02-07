WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 878,990 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.55% of WestRock worth $141,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

NYSE WRK opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

