Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.98

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.98 and traded as high as C$27.77. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$27.35, with a volume of 77,506 shares changing hands.

WTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.95.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of C$97.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.653085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

