Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 554,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.63% of Weyerhaeuser worth $142,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

WY stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

