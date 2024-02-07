Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $71,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $268.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $269.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.43 and a 200-day moving average of $226.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

