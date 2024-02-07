Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $268.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.31. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $269.42.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.