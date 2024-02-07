Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.00

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.00 and traded as high as C$41.81. Winpak shares last traded at C$41.81, with a volume of 32,055 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPK shares. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

