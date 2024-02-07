X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 47,802 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 94% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,589 call options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHR opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 348,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.