Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $132,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $242.49 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $340.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

