Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Zoom Video Communications worth $53,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,409 shares of company stock worth $6,426,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.